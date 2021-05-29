MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC Main Bldg. Steam to HW Conversion Phase 1, Student Center AHU Replacement S400, C Bldg. Data Center Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-007

DUE: 2:30 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021

Downtown Milwaukee Campus (DMC) Main Bldg. Steam to HW Conversion Phase 1, Project 2021101.02

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction (GC), Demolition, HVAC, Digital Controls, Plumbing, Electrical Work

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-009

DUE: 2:30 PM, Tuesday, June 15, 2021

DMC Student Center AHU Replacement S400, Project 2022201.01

Single Prime Contract including: GC, Demolition, HVAC, Digital Controls, Plumbing, Electrical Work

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-010

DUE: 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021

DMC C Bldg. Data Center Improvements, Project 2018879

Single Prime Contract including: GC, Demolition, HVAC, Digital Controls, Plumbing, Electrical Work

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all:

1. Bid is due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.