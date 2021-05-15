Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Fully Vaccinated People Can Resume Activities Without Masks

COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

On May 13, the CDC released updated guidance that fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did before the pandemic, including participating in indoor and outdoor activities – large and small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing. Fully vaccinated people can also refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter. A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if it has been two or more weeks since they got the second dose in a two-dose series (such as Pfizer or Moderna), or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson). This updated guidance solidifies our confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and reflects the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing the spread of disease.

“This new guidance for fully vaccinated people is an exciting step forward,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake “The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic. For vaccinated people, this means returning to the Wisconsin way of life we all enjoy.”

View the entire news release.

