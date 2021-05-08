MATC Requesting BIDs for OCC Baseball Infield Artificial Turf

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2021-004

DUE: Monday, June 7, 2021

OCC Baseball Infield Artificial Turf

Project 2022204

Single Prime Contract including: General Requirements, Existing Conditions, Demolition, Electrical, Earthwork, Exterior Improvements, Utilities, Etc.

************************************************

1. Bid is due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online starting Monday, May 10th in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and

Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A goal of 18% for the participation of

Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act