Everyone Age 16 and Older Now Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces a major milestone in Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program in that everyone ages 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. After consistently ranking top in the nation for vaccine administration and with a steady increase in vaccine supply, Wisconsin opens eligibility nearly a month earlier than expected.

“I know this past year hasn’t been easy for anyone, and I want to express my appreciation to all Wisconsinites who are making sacrifices such as staying home, wearing a mask, and keeping six feet from others,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These actions are backed by science. They help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. And today, we are excited to give everyone 16 and older the opportunity to continue protecting themselves and their loved ones from this virus. It will take patience, but we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

The demand for vaccine is still larger than the supply. However, opening up eligibility allows communities to continue their vaccination pace and schedule appointments. Vaccine providers can and should continue to prioritize anyone previously eligible such as public-facing essential workers and people with medical conditions.

