DHS Announces Medical Conditions Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine March 29

Anticipates general public being eligible in May

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today that people age 16 and older with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29. This eligibility group includes individuals with medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Based on the recent and anticipated increases in vaccine availability, DHS anticipates the general public will be eligible for the vaccine sometime in May.

“Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in vaccinations and we are excited to open up eligibility to more Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “I know this past year has been rough for everyone and I want to thank folks for stepping up and doing their part to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19. We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”

The decision to expand eligibility to include individuals with certain medical conditions aligns with recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and was informed by work by the State Medical Advisory Committee and guidance from medical experts in DHS. The CDC’s recommendations reflect the best available evidence on conditions that are known to make individuals more vulnerable to severe complications due to COVID-19.

View the entire news release.