Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Groups Now Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

As today, March 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces the following groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine (in priority order):

• Frontline health care personnel
• Residents of long-term care
• Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
• Adults age 65 and older
• Education and child care staff
• Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
• Some public-facing essential workers such as 911 operators,public transit,and grocery store      employees
• Non-frontline essential health care personnel
• Facility staff and residents of congregate living settings<

While groups are prioritized, all groups are eligible March 1. More information about these eligibility groups and where to find available vaccine is available on the DHS vaccine webpage. Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in COVID-19 vaccine administration.

View the entire news release

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383