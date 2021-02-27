Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Map

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a new resource aimed at helping people connect with vaccine providers. The Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine provider map is designed to improve transparency in the vaccine distribution process, by identifying where vaccine is being sent across the state. It is also intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

