DHS Announces Groups Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine on March 1

People 65+, teachers, and child care workers will be prioritized

The Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced that new groups will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1. The newly eligible groups, initially announced in January, include in priority order: education and child care staff, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, and facility staff and residents in congregate living settings. While these groups are eligible on March 1, educators and child care providers should anticipate receiving vaccine in March and early April, and the remaining groups can plan to be vaccinated in April and May.

In recent weeks, the state’s allocation of vaccine from the federal government has increased and is expected to further increase on March 1. This increase will initially be targeted to educators and child care providers. Additionally, Wisconsin has vaccinated nearly 50% of residents 65 and older. Wisconsin continues to be one of the top states in the country for vaccine administration and opening up further eligibility will allow vaccinators to keep up the pace.

View the entire news release.