Catalyst Construction Requesting BIDs for The Watertown Apartment Building in Wauwatosa, WI

ATTENTION: DBE/MBE/SBE/WBE
Firms (Targeted Business)

Catalyst Construction is requesting bids/quotes from subcontractors and suppliers for the following project:

PROJECT: The Watertown
LOCATION: 9150 Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI

BID DATE: Tuesday, February 16th at 4:00 pm
CONSTRUCTION START DATE: April 2, 2021

END DATE: July 20, 2022

OWNER: Watertown Apartments, LLC

PROJECT CONTACT: Ryan Raskin, Senior Project Manager rraskin@catalystbuilds.com or Michael Schumacher, Estimator mschumacher@catalystbuilds.com

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Watertown is a proposed apartment building with 5 stories and 147 units on the former Milwaukee County Food Services site.

Targeted Business, Milwaukee County Resident Workers, and apprentice inclusion is required.

Catalyst Construction
833 E Michigan St # 1000
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Ph: 414-727-6840
catalystbuilds.com

“An Equal Opportunity Employer”

