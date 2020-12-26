FACT (Wisconsin’s youth-led tobacco prevention program) the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network and Wisconsin Tobacco Prevention and Poverty Network would like to acknowledge and thank Acting Fire Chief for his continued support of tobacco prevention efforts in Milwaukee. Chief Lipski, who recently assumed the helm of the Milwaukee Fire Department, has served as a key advocate in efforts to increase awareness of the health and safety benefits of smoke-free multi-unit housing, and efforts to reduce youth access to tobacco.

Lipski met often with teens from FACT, and has supported our No Slingles/No Loosies Campaign – a citywide effort to eliminate the illegal practice of tobacco retailers selling single (loose) cigarettes out of the package. Lipski recently served as a mystery guest during the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network Smoke Free Housing Subcommittee meeting and has provided presentations to network members during Fire Safety Week, among other events. We offer our congratulations to Chief Lipski on his latest appointment and thank him again for his tremendous support!