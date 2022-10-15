More than Cats in Trees: Firefighters Fight for Livelihood in Milwaukee

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Milwaukee is in a budget crisis. Political insiders have known for years that the city of Milwaukee was on the verge of a fiscal cliff (read bankruptcy). For decades the Milwaukee Fire Department has borne the brunt of public service budget cuts and frankly, they are tired of it (and so am I). According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “the trend of closing firehouses began in 2014, as one firehouse closed that year. In 2017, five more firehouses were closed. The 2019 budget also called for the closure of another firehouse. It’s not clear yet what firehouses would be closed, but the budget proposes one close on Jan. 1, 2023, and another halfway through the year” (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2022).

Proposed in next year’s city budget, the Milwaukee Fire Department will lose about thirteen staff members while the Milwaukee Public Library will lose about twelve staff members. Those staffing cuts will be reached through retirement attrition. Losses in both departments diminish the quality of life for Milwaukeeans and reductions in the fire department have life-threatening consequences. Emergencies will take longer response times and fewer personnel to handle calls.

It is high time that the Wisconsin State Legislature pay attention to this issue, because they are partly to blame for this phenomenon. Milwaukee deserves a greater return on investment from the state’s shared revenue program. Milwaukee is receiving $20 million less than it did in 2003—which is absolutely abhorrent for the state’s largest city.

Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state and should be treated as such.

Our city leaders must also take responsibility and stand up to the Milwaukee Police Association, who have done a valiant effort at maintaining collective bargaining. This, coupled, with a failed pension program, is leading us down a path of no return.

I encourage all city of Milwaukee residents to actively participate in the budget hearing process and reach out to all members of the Wisconsin State Legislature. Enough is enough—it is time for Milwaukee to receive the respect we deserve and time for the state to invest in our fiscal well-being.