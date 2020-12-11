MATC Requesting BIDs for OCC Dust Collector Replacement B121

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-024

DUE: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 13, 2021

OCC Dust Collector Replacement B121, Proj. 2021105.05

Single Prime Contract including: Demolition, HVAC, Electrical, Pipefitter Work

************************************************

1. Bid is due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the time & date shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed

and purchased online starting on Tuesday,

December 15, 2020, in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance..

3. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.