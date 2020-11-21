Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies & Partners Shop for Area Families for Thanksgiving

Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Milwaukee County Sheriff Office partnered with Milwaukee Deputy Sheriff’s Association (MDSA), Milwaukee Retired Deputy Sheriff’s Association (MRDSA), and Metcalfe’s Market will provide area families with free meals for Thanksgiving Day. Deputies shopped and assembled bags on Thursday, November 19. Stay COVID-19 safe this holiday season, wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently for 10 seconds or more! Have a safe Thanksgiving from our families to yours. (Photos by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office)

