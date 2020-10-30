A Plea to Our Community about COVID-19

From Physician Leaders in Southeastern Wisconsin

Today is Oct. 29, 2020.

4,463. That’s the number of people in southeast Wisconsin* who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours.

567. That’s the number of people in southeast Wisconsin currently in the hospital with COVID-19.

THIS IS REAL.

But this isn’t about numbers. It’s about people. People you know and care about. Your mom. Your dad. Your grandparents. Your husband. Your wife. Your kids. Your partner. Your friends. Your neighbors. Your coworkers.

It’s also about protecting the people who keep our communities going. Healthcare workers. Essential workers. First responders.

But we get it. You’re tired. We are too.

We also get that you’re hearing mixed messages about what you should do. About what works.

You trust us to take care of you when you’re sick…right? We’re asking that you trust us when we say: You have the power. Every. Single. One of you.

The power to keep yourself safe and to keep people around you safe – it’s simple and it doesn’t cost much.

1. Wear a mask.

2. Wash your hands.

3. Watch your distance.

4. Get your flu shot.

If we all take these small actions, we can turn this around and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

As health care providers, we stand united in our commitment to care for the health, well-being and safety of our communities.

We will be here for you when you need us. Will you join us?

Gary Stuck DO

Advocate Aurora Health

Gregory Brusko DO

Ascension Wisconsin

Michael Gutzeit MD

Children’s Wisconsin

Jonathon D. Truwit MD

Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin

Lyle Ignace MD

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center

Joseph E. Kerschner MD

Medical College of Wisconsin

Aronica Williams MD

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

Anthony Linn MD

Outreach Community Health Centers

Allison Kos DO

Progressive Community Health Centers

Arthur Coffey MD

ProHealth Care

Pamela Wilson MD

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

*Reflects Southeast Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC): Fond du Lac County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Sheboygan County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County Data Sources: COVID-19 cases come from Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System. All other data comes from EMResource.