Deputy Charged in Fatal Crash Resigns

Milwaukee County
Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, Deputy Joel Streicher resigned from employment with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Previously on July 8, 2020, after an internal investigation, Sheriff Earnell Lucas had recommended to the Milwaukee County Personnel Review Board (PRB) that Streicher be terminated from employment with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

While on duty on Jan. 25, 2020, Streicher was involved in a fatal crash at the intersection of North 10th Street and West State Street which caused the death of Ceasar Stinson. On May 18, 2020, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office charged Streicher with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle.

