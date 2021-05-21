Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas Statement Regarding the Accreditation of the Milwaukee County Jail by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care

On Monday May, 17th , Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas announced that the Milwaukee County Jail has, for the first time in its history, earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). NCCHC accreditation has long been recognized as the industry gold standard in high-quality correctional health care. The Milwaukee County Jail achieved NCCHC accreditation following a rigorous process of on-site analysis, inspection, and compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Service in Jails, which are considered the most respected national standards in correctional health care.

“We are extremely humbled to earn accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care in recognition of the outstanding service and dedication our correctional staff provides to those persons entrusted to our care,” said Sheriff Lucas. “Each day, we ask the men and women of our correctional staff to perform their very best when many we are entrusted to care for do not. That takes a team of extraordinary individuals providing outstanding public service under some of the more extreme and intense conditions. In addition, we have asked them to provide outstanding public service at a time when Milwaukee County and our country are grappling with the greatest public health emergency we have faced in over 100 years.

“As Milwaukee County Sheriff, I am committed to ensuring that everyone entrusted to our care is treated with dignity and respect and receives the best medical services available,” said Sheriff Lucas. “Today’s achievement recognizes that the dedicated correctional professionals of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office have spared no effort in transforming the Milwaukee County Jail into a facility that recognizes the dignity and worth of everyone and it stands as testament to the exemplary performance and partnership with Milwaukee County’s health care provider, Wellpath.

“I applaud the Milwaukee County Jail’s leadership team, led by Inspector Aaron Dobson and Captain William Duckert, for their tireless dedication to ensuring the health and safety of all persons entrusted to our care and adhering to the standards of excellence that have become the hallmark of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.”

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Milwaukee County Jail has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said NCCHC CEO Deborah Ross, CCHP. “We commend the Milwaukee County Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

The blue-ribbon National Commission on Correctional Health Care is the industry leader in establishing policy and setting standards for health care services in correctional facilities. Its origin dates to the 1970’s when the American Medical Association found health care standards lacking in correctional facilities in our country. Their policies and guidance have helped correctional facilities like the Milwaukee County Jail enhance their health care capabilities, increase the efficiency of health care service deliveries, and improve the health outcomes of those persons entrusted to our care and returning to the community.

Prior to obtaining NCCHC accreditation, the Milwaukee County Jail underwent a rigorous on-site survey from March 15-16, 2021. An experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on safety, personnel and training, health care services and support, patient care and treatment, health promotion, special needs and services, health records and legal issues. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care. NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons, and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years.

