MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC Student Center Level 1 S114-S120

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-017
DUE: Wednesday, October 21, 2020
DMC Student Center Level 1 S114-S120, Project 2021116
Single Prime Contract including: General
Construction, Demolition, HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical Work
************************************************
1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal portal at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday,
October 21, 2020.
2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.
3. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

