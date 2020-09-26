COVID-19 Business Update – Milwaukee Health Department

MILWAUKEE – Masks are required per the MKE Cares mask ordinance, which went into effect on July 16, 2020 for the city of Milwaukee and the rest of the State on August 1, 2020. Please report business violations of the mask laws and order 4.1. by calling 414-286-3674 or emailing cehadmin@milwaukee.gov. Complaints will remain anonymous.

Under our phase 4.1 order, restaurants and bars are required to submit their Business COVID Safety Plan and fill out the Risk Assessment Tool to continue in person dining. (Deadline was 11:59 p.m. CT, September 15, 2020). The facility’s COVID safety plan is comprised of two pieces. A complete safety plan is comprised of supporting documentation that addresses the components of the Risk Assessment Tool. The Risk Assessment Tool can be located at: https://city.milwaukee.gov/MMFS/SafetyPlan. Documents should be sent to cehadmin@milwaukee.govwith the subject line “COVID SAFETY PLAN: [insert name and address].” They can also be mailed in dropped into the drop box located in the Zeidler Municipal Building, on the first floor, by the lead and vital records department.

The Zeidler Municipal Building

841 N. Broadway

Milwaukee, WI 53202

8am – 430pm

Mon – Fri

Closed on the Weekends

All plans will be reviewed in the order received, and approval may take several days. Once a business has been approved, the operator will receive a certificate or seal from the Milwaukee Health Department indicating that they may operate safely.

We will provide weekly business updates on Fridays to keep the community apprised of the status of businesses that have submitted/approved plans. As of today, we have received a total of 800 plans and have approved 260. The following plans have been approved and the remainder are under review. (see attached list)

Our next monthly update on business warnings/citations for violation of the orders will be released on Friday October 16th.

The Process:

Step 1 = If we receive a complaint of non-compliance, we will have a phone conversation advising what the requirements are, talk through any challenges the operator faces gaining compliance, and offer solutions. We let them know we will be spot-checking in the near future for compliance and if not in compliance, a warning letter and subsequent citation could be issued.

Step 2 = We will do an onsite inspection after step 1 to confirm compliance. If the operator is not in compliance, the inspector will notify the operator a warning letter will be mailed stating details about what was observed and on what date.

Step 3 = If another complaint for the same establishment is received we will follow up and check for compliance. If compliance is not witnessed, a citation shall be issued.

We would invite the community to visit: https://city.milwaukee.gov/Coronavirus for the most current information.