Adrian Amos #31 Pledges Support to End Alzheimer’s

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 –The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter is proud to be teaming up with Green Bay hometown hero, Adrian Amos, to raise funds to end Alzheimer’s. Amos has made a personal pledge to donate $1,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter for every tackle he makes during the 2020 football season.

Amos’s grandmother, Geraldine Thompson, lost a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease on June 18, 2020. She had a constant presence in the lives of her 7 children, 15 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a cause that is very dear to me. After watching my grandmother battle with the disease I truly understand the impact it has on families.” says Amos. “This season I want to make my Grama proud and do my part to help raise funds for research, care and support services that will positively impact other families as they navigate their personal journey with Alzheimer’s.”

In anticipation of the big Home Opener in Green Bay on Sunday, and throughout the entire football season, Amos is encouraging Wisconsinites to join his team and donate to fight Alzheimer’s. To donate, visit http://act.alz.org/goto/TEAMADRIANAMOS

Statistics:

There are 5.8 million seniors age 65+ living with Alzheimer’s in 2019. By 2050 – that number is expected to nearly triple to 13.8 million.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased by 146% .

in the U.S. Between the years 2000 and 2018, . In 2019, more than 16 million Americans provided unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 6 billion hours of assistance valued at nearly $244 billion.

About I’m Still Here Foundation

The Adrian “SMASH” Amos I’m Still Here Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness and providing resources for individuals in communities that are often overlooked. For more information, visit www.aaimstillhere.org

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Our Mission: the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. For more information, visit www.alz.org