The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Southeastern Wisconsin Awards Dare to Dream Scholarships

The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc., a 501(c) (3) organization, is committed to education and community service. The Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life of disadvantaged youth and communities in Southeastern Wisconsin. This is accomplished by making college more accessible through scholarship opportunities and mentorship.

Since its inception, the Foundation has recognized the academic achievements of many deserving students awarding each of them a $1,000 scholarship toward their undergraduate education. The 2020 Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Southeastern Wisconsin Dare to Dream scholarship awardees are listed below. Eleven students will receive a $1,000 dollar scholarship on September 12, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Dare to Dream Scholarship Gala will not be held until it is safe to do so. The students will still receive their scholarships on Saturday September 12, 2020 virtually on You Tube (Albright/New Hope United Methodist Church) at 2:00pm.

Another area of focus for the Foundation is its commitment to “Tomorrow’s Youth” through its sponsorship of The Guide Right mentorship program, which focuses on middle school young men, and the high school component of this program the Kappa Alpha Psi Instructional Leadership League (commonly known as The Kappa League). These programs are designed to help young men grow and develop their leadership talents.

Your contribution will enable us to expand our mentoring program offerings and continue to support the educational achievements of deserving young people in our community. To participate in our event as a sponsor, please visit the link below.

www.kappafoundationwi.org

Because of the ongoing support and generosity of people and organizations such as yours, The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation of Southeastern Wisconsin, Inc. will continue to maintain its commitment to creating healthy communities, fostering good citizenship, knowledge, and the personal development of young people in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Kim Robinson

Foundation President