As the Halls Celebrate

Mrs. Joyce Hall celebrated her 89th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 25. She was career educator for 37 years with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and reading special at the elementary school, specifically Palmer, now known as George Washington Carver Academy.

After her tenure with MPS, she continued to volunteer at Carver Academy tutoring reading for 21 years however, she also lends her talents to her church as a server at St. Ben”s meal program.

Mrs. Hall is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated for over 60 years. Mrs. Hall is the proud mother, of Dr. Eve M. Hall, president & CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League.

