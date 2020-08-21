Ald. Ashanti Hamilton Kicks Off Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Sickle Cell Saturday’s

By Karen Stokes

Ald. Ashanti Hamilton knows first-hand how sickle cell disease can affect a family. Hamilton’s sister, Jamera passed away from sickle cell Disease at the age of 7, he was 14 at the time. His uncle was also diagnosed with sickle cell.

September is National sickle cell Awareness Month as designated by Congress to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

Information from Versiti Blood Center states that sickle cell is an inherited condition that affects 1 out of every 400 African American births. It is caused by an abnormal type of hemoglobin (blood protein) that creates red blood cells that have an abnormal “sickle” shape instead of a normal disc shape. Sickle cells carry less oxygen and can interrupt healthy blood flow, eventually leading to tissue and organ damage.

“I’ve had a number of family members who had the disease,” Hamilton said. “We had a routine for my little sister and uncle. They had regular hospital visits, they stayed a number of days so it was like a thing for us to take regular trips to the hospital to see them, to bring them something to eat. This happened multiple times a month.”

A common symptom of the disease is pain and it can affect all parts of the body where blood flows. It can cause stroke, kidney disease or make the spleen functionally ineffective. In adults, many patients have joint problems.

“We had to learn how to give massages to help my uncle get through some pain crises. We learned to help keep him hydrated,” Hamilton added.

In honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is teaming up with community leaders to host Sickle Cell Saturdays throughout September, beginning with the kickoff event on Sept. 5. Sickle Cell Champion Hamilton is raising blood donations in honor of his Sickle Cell Warrior and sister Jamera Hamilton.

The event will build awareness of how common the disease is in the African American communities and the need for more African American’s to give blood.

According to the Versiti Blood Center webpage, sickle cell patients may require chronic blood transfusions to treat their disease, and many feel healthiest after they receive blood.

Since 44% of African Americans have Ro blood, providing matched Ro blood to sickle cell patients may provide a safer blood transfusion and additional benefits.

Hamilton explained, “It’s imperative for us to give blood. So many people need blood donations because they are routinely going to the hospital and without blood transfusions their lives could be in jeopardy. There’s a shortage of blood especially during this pandemic.”

The process of giving blood is simple.

“I’ve given blood numerous times and usually you’re in and out in 10 to 15 minutes of sitting in the chair. It’s simple, normally no pain involved beyond the needle prick and it’s pretty fast. It’s a painless process. The environment is clean and sanitized. Masks are required,” said Hamilton.

Sickle Cell Saturdays:

Kickoff Saturday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Holy Redeemer Christian Academy, 3500 W. Mother Daniels Way, followed by a drive each Saturday in September:

Saturday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wesley McKenzie and Jonathan Hood Abundant Faith Church of Integrity, 7830 W. Good Hope Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53223

Saturday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Greater New Birth Baptist Church, 8237 W. Silver Spring Milwaukee, WI 53218

Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sherman Phoenix – Versiti Mobile Bus, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53216

“I think it’s important for us to take responsibility for each other during this time period of recognizing the importance of Black lives and valuing those in our community,” said Hamilton.

He continued, “One of our responsibilities to show our value is helping to keep each other alive and I think that we don’t realize the impact that we can have in valuing, supporting each other and keeping us all healthy and safe. Giving blood is one of those examples of how to heal ourselves.”