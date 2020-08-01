Local Arts Festival Promotes Health on Saturday August 8th

Event: Community Day of Inspiration

Place: Grace Fellowship Community Baptist Church, 3879 N. Port Washington Rd

Date: Saturday August 8th

Time: 2 to 7 p.m.

The Five Points Neighborhood will come alive on Saturday August 8 with the sights and sounds of the Community Day of Inspiration Festival. It is free and open to the public.

“We’re promoting health – mental, physical, and spiritual – by de-stressing,” stated Marquita Edwards, the festival organizer. “It’s a day for stress reduction.” Edwards is the owner of the Art of Health, Inc and the co- founder of the King Drive Commons Gallery. She noted that the Covid-19 health crisis has placed phenomenal stress on many who have few ways of relieving it. She feels the festival with keeping the guidelines in place with wearing a masks and social distancing in the very large outdoor area of the church to protect each may be inspiring.

The festival, which runs from 2 to 7 p.m., will feature blues, jazz, and gospel music along with spoken word performances and visual arts. There will be arts and crafts for children, so people of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Nationally renowned visual artist Reggie Baylor is among those whose joining in with suppling some art pieces for the gift bags arranged by Bay Bridge and From the Same Dust organization. Jazz vocalist Senya Ketie will present her unique blend of African Caribbean songs and Alvin Turner on saxophone will play jazz standards. Linda Charles will sing favorite gospel songs with Theatrical performance will include Hansberry Sands presenting a short play called “Masks Up”

All the activities will take place outdoors on the property of Grace Community Baptist Church, at 3879 N Port Washington Rd. This is just north of Harambee in the Five Points Neighborhood. Health is definitely the focus of the festival. Masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Still, attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs of their own as long as they are properly spaced.

Edwards explained that the festival is the result of a collaboration between a number of organizations and individuals. Five Points Neighborhood Association and Dr. Andrew Calhoun of Grace Fellowship Community Church supported by the generous donations of Bader Philanthropies, Black MKE, Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation, Pas Da Peas Catering, Wisconsin African American Women’s Center, Bay Bridge, Five Points Neighborhood Association, Grace Community Baptist Church, and Art of Health, inc.

The Community Day of Inspiration offers a safe, family friendly place to relieve the many stressors of contemporary life in Milwaukee. For further information please contact Marquita Edwards, 414 573-1295, marquita3@sbcglobal.net.