Everyone’s Invited to the Zoo’s Annual Party for the Planet!

Milwaukee, WI – No RSVP necessary to get into this big, green, party! On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, the Milwaukee County Zoo hosts its annual Party for the Planet sponsored by American Transmission Co. (ATC). This one-of-a-kind conservation celebration combines education and fun, as visitors learn about the need to save the planet’s resources for future generations.

Highlights include:

AMERICAN TRANSMISSION CO. (ATC)

We can all do our part to help the environment and the pollinators! Be sure to stop at the ATC table and play the Pollinator Game to learn more. Get your Grow Smart® planting guide, pollinator planting guide and Smooth Blue Aster seed packets to help attract pollinators! Help revitalize the Zoo’s pollinator garden in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm with gardening expert, TV/radio host, author, columnist and speaker, Melinda Myers.

ZOOMOBILE NATURE TOUR

Hop aboard our environmentally-friendly tram for a free conservation tour! Tickets available at the Meijer Zoomobile booth. Limited seating; weather permitting.

GET CLIMBING!

The Wisconsin Arborist Association will lead a fun tree-climbing activity for the kiddos!

(Saturday only).

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF ZOOKEEPERS (AAZK)

Purchase delicious cookies decorated with some of your favorite animals! All proceeds benefit SANCOBB, an organization that works to reverse the decline of seabird populations.

PALM OIL DISPLAY

Learn about endangered orangutans and the conservation issues facing wild populations. Literature and activities focus on the palm oil crisis.

TREE SAPLINGS

Pot a free evergreen sapling to take home to plant! Members of the Zoo’s Green Team will be on hand to discuss their initiatives and provide information about the emerald ash borer.

(Supplies limited).

ALL ABOUT THE ANIMALS

The Zoo’s animal collection is at the heart of Party for the Planet and offers many opportunities to learn how we can protect Earth’s important species. Rhino zookeepers will discuss the animals in their care and the ways you can help to make sure their wild counterparts are here for future generations.

Purchase paintings created by one of the Zoo’s rhinos, Mimi, as part of the Zoo’s enrichment program. Also, make a rhino mask and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the rhino stall. Tours take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a suggested donation of $2.

Join us for these eco-friendly activities to learn how we can contribute to creating a healthier environment for all living things on the planet! Party for the Planet activities are free with regular Zoo admission. For additional information, contact the Zoo’s Marketing and Communications Department at 414.256.5466 or visit milwaukeezoo.org.