MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC 8th & Juneau Stormwater Pocket Park, DMC Pathway Offices Renovations and DMC Print Shop Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-008R

DUE: 2:30 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020

DMC 8th & Juneau Stormwater Pocket Park, Project 2018899

Single Prime Contract including: Existing Conditions, Concrete, Electrical, Earthwork, Exterior Improvements & Utilities Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-012

DUE: 2:15 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2020

DMC Pathway Offices Renovations C202-210 / M386-388, Project 2021103

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-016

DUE: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020

DMC Print Shop Improvements,

Project 2021105.01

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to all three:

1. Bids are due on the public matc.aegraphics.com portal at the times & dates shown.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.