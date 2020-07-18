Seattle-Based Gene Juarez and Zenoti Unveil Touchless Technology Innovation

COVID-19: The catalyst for touchless retail technology innovation

Salons and spas harness innovative touchless digital solutions to elevate post-COVID safety measures.

Now more than ever, a healing spa treatment or salon service would be enormously appreciated as the world attempts to reorient and process COVID-19 related fears and anxieties. However, retail as we once knew it will never be the same – especially for the salon and spa industry given the close proximity between technicians and guests for treatments and services. The core foundation of spa and salon services is touch, and touch evokes fear in our new social distanced reality. However, many of the new societal expectations can be met with technology such as mobile bookings, self-check-ins, automatic payments which eliminate unnecessary touch-interactions.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed consumer expectations, placing cleanliness top-of-mind. For the beauty and wellness industry, this means achieving even higher health and safety standards. Given these new realities, many salons and spas have embraced the role of technology to create safer experiences for their customers and employees.

Seattle-based, Gene Juarez is unveiling a series of innovative digital solutions powered by Zenoti to elevate post-COVID safety measures with touchless technology. These measures afford seamless interactions with their brand through the tool customers and employees trust most: personal mobile devices.

“We live in a time when consumers expect ease and convenience through touchless technology on their mobile phones,” says Scott Missad, Gene Juarez CEO. “Meeting those expectations has never been more important in our post-COVID world. It’s not just about convenience, it’s now also about health. That is why Gene Juarez is delivering touchless interaction for our customers. From the moment they book to the moment they pay and re-schedule, our customers can use their mobile phones for every interaction. It’s one of the many ways we’re elevating their experiences and safety.”

Mobile Booking & Intake Forms: Mobile booking and intake forms avoid contact with commonly touched surfaces – from pens to clipboards – and eliminate unnecessary interaction with front desk staff during check-in. Geofencing technology allows customers to check-in automatically when they walk in through their doors and proceed straight into treatment areas, reducing wait times in salon lounges.

Two-Way Test Messaging: Customers can opt to receive free two-way text messaging permitting them to wait in their vehicles or outside until their service provider is ready to begin the appointment. This allows customers to maintain social distancing during the check-in process.

Mobile Check-Out: The convenience of Gene Juarez’s Uber-like digital experience allows customers to breeze through check-out without contacting frequently touched POS equipment or worrying about maintaining social distancing at the front-desk.

“Beauty and wellness will continue to thrive because people still need to feel good,” shares Sudheer Koneru, CEO at Zenoti, the leading cloud software for salons, spas and medspas.

“The industry connects passionate practitioners and committed customers, however it is the interface between them that has evolved in the wake of COVID-19.”

Cloud-based, always-on, device-independent software has already transformed many other industries such as transportation, media and communication.