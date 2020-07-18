“Musical Mondays: Backyard Edition” to Feature Two Live Virtual Shows In Wake of Cancellation of Lake Park Outdoor Series This Summer

Milwaukee’s SistaStrings, Eric Jacobson Trio to Webcast Shows Aug. 3, Aug. 10

Milwaukee (July 16, 2020) – With the Musical Mondays summer season in Lake Park canceled this year, the series is moving to its audience’s backyards for two Monday nights in August with live webcasts by top Milwaukee musicians.

Musical Mondays: Backyard Edition will feature livestreams on the Lake Park Friends Facebook page of:

· Aug. 3: SistaStrings. This acclaimed duo features sisters Monique and Chauntee Ross, who are gifted vocalists and classically trained string players. Their music is fresh and soulful, eclectic and accomplished, uplifting and joyous.

· Aug. 10: The Eric Jacobson Trio. Trumpeter Eric Jacobson’s jazz trio, made up of three renowned Milwaukee musicians, will be playing a set of summer standards. This top-shelf group consists of Jacobson, guitarist Paul Silbergleit and bassist Clay Schaub.

Each Musical Mondays: Backyard Edition shows takes place from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on the Lake Park Friends Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/lLakeParkFriends/.

As with other outdoor music series, Musical Mondays was forced to cancel its annual season this summer due to Covid-19. This summer would have marked Musical Mondays’ 23rd season in Lake Park.

“Streaming live performances to our audience’s backyards is our way of keeping Musical Mondays alive this summer and helping support Milwaukee musicians,” said Jeff Bentoff, talent booker for Musical Mondays. “We envision people taking lawn chairs, snacks and wine out to their backyards, instead of to Lake Park. We’ll bring the music.”

Lake Park Friends, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the preservation and enjoyment of Milwaukee County’s historic Lake Park, has produced the Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays series in cooperation with Milwaukee County Parks and with support from a generous Coles Family Foundation donation and volunteer members. Visit https://lakeparkfriends.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/lLakeParkFriends/ for more info on the group and Lake Park