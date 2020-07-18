MATC Requesting BIDs for DMC C Building Fire Protection, Phase II

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-011

DUE: Thursday, August 13, 2020

DMC C Building Fire Protection, Phase II, Proj. 2021102

Single Prime Contract including:

Fire Protection, General Construction, Demolition, Electrical

************************************************

1. Bids are due on the public

matc.aegraphics.com portal at 2:00 p.m.,

Thursday, August 13, 2020.

2. Plans and Specifications can be viewed and purchased online in the A/E Graphics Public Jobs Plan room at matc.aegraphics.com or follow the Online Plan room link on the home page. Plans and Specifications can be viewed at no cost. Contact Steve Wellman, Project Administrator, at 262-781-7744 or stevew@aegraphics.com if you need assistance.

3. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.