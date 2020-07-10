Milwaukee Responds: National Guard Testing Site Schedule

National Guard Testing Locations

The National Guard COVID-19 testing sites will continue to operate this week. Please see below for locations, dates and times.

North Side & South Side Locations

Custer Stadium – 4300 W. Fairmount Ave., Milwaukee

Across the street from Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education

UMOS – 2710 S. Chase Ave., Milwaukee

Days/Hours

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

As a reminder, Federally Qualified Health Centers and private health providers continue to provide tests for symptomatic individuals. Call 2-1-1 or visit 211 online to find the testing location nearest to you.