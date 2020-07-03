By Angilique Jones-Cornelius, Founder

The Adopt a High School Senior Milwaukee-Wisconsin Inc organization was created to uplift, motivate, and celebrate high school seniors during the quarantine. Our organization, which is a nonprofit, has over 5,000 members and over 500 high school seniors across the state of Wisconsin. We have given away 10 $500 scholarships within our group, gifted over 100 items during our weekly Friday raffles from local businesses and provided each senior with some sort of gift. This has all been done within the two months that we have been in existence. We will continue to provide resources to our students during their college journey. Scholarship donations can still be made to our PayPal account at 4livecru@gmail.com.

Our Peaceful Protest, “I NEED TO BREATHE TOO!” was put together by Angilique Jones-Cornelius, the founder of Adopt a High School Senior Milwaukee-Wisconsin Inc. This event was created to give high school seniors a platform to march and to let their voices be heard about the injustice that is going on locally and nationally. Nine of our high school seniors were able to speak during our Peaceful Protest at Johnson Park located in the heart of our city. Protesters took a knee for nine minutes and took part in a nine-balloon release in honor of George Floyd. We ended our event with a peaceful march around Johnson Park.

All photos were provided by Adopt a High School Senior Milwaukee-Wisconsin Inc Founder Angilique Jones-Cornelius.