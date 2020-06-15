Juneteenth Becomes a Holiday for County Employees

June 19 will be a floating holiday for Milwaukee County employees to honor and celebrate Black life and attend Juneteenth Day celebrations throughout Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson announced today by way of Executive Order #20-15 that Milwaukee County employees will have a floating holiday on June 19 to mark Juneteenth Day and the end of slavery in America.

This announcement is part of Milwaukee County’s efforts to achieve racial equity and be the healthiest county in Wisconsin. The County recognizes that Milwaukee and the nation are presently facing two public health emergencies, one acute emergency caused by COVID-19 and one deep-rooted emergency caused by racism. Milwaukee County is committed to working toward equity and shifting its own institutional power to demonstrate leadership in dismantling white supremacy and racist policies and practices.

“Beginning this year, Milwaukee County will officially recognize this important day in American history,” County Executive Crowley said. “Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the rich history and culture of the African American community. It is also a day to appreciate the long struggle for civil rights that Black people in America have faced for centuries. I am hopeful that our employees will be able to take June 19 as a day ‘on’ not a day off in order to fully support Black lives, liberation, and the vision of Milwaukee County to achieve racial equity and become the healthiest county in Wisconsin.”

Milwaukee County Executive Crowley is the first African American elected to the position of County Executive. “As America begins, again, to open our hearts and minds to fully accept and seek to redress centuries of oppression and systemic racism, Milwaukee County is taking a step forward to formally acknowledge and celebrate Black Independence Day and all that it symbolizes,” County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said. “One day, perhaps all Americans will sing the Black National Anthem together at the start of sporting events and other gatherings, and celebrate freedom and equity for ALL Americans, the true promise of these United States.”

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of enslavement of Black people by white people in the United States. On June 19, 1865, two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to read and enforce the proclamation that ended slavery. Starting in 1866, Juneteenth has been celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States.

Led by Northcott Neighborhood House and the Juneteenth Day Executive Committee, Milwaukee has one of the longest-running Juneteenth Day celebrations in the country. Drawing thousands since 1971, Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Celebration is in its 49 th year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day Parade and Street Festival were cancelled this year.

Milwaukee County’s Juneteenth measure has been implemented by Administrative Order to ensure employees can utilize the floating holiday in 2020. Moving forward, a resolution will be introduced to the County Board of Supervisors for the July cycle so that Juneteenth can become a permanent floating holiday. The measure has the support of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus which includes County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, Vice-Chair Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr., Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde, Supervisor Felesia Martin, and Supervisor Russell A. Goodwin, Sr.