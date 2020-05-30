Milwaukee Leaders Come Together to Lift Up Area Communities of Color and Ensure They Know “You Matter” During These Uncertain Times

“You Matter” campaign launches through a Community Conversation emphasizing the future is brighter with all members of the African American, Hispanic/Latino/a/x communities.

A collective of Milwaukee community leaders are taking an important step towards ensuring their communities of color stay informed, inspired and hopeful as they continue to be negatively impacted by the current pandemic.

Today, the group called the Stronger Together Collective, is launching the “You Matter” campaign, or “Cuidate” in Spanish. The group is holding a virtual communication conversation for community leaders, social advocates and local government. The conversation includes a panel of respective community figures and highlights the importance of building more awareness and advocacy to address the impact racial inequities continue to have in black and brown communities. Through “You Matter” messaging, the collective wants members of the African American, Hispanic/Latino/a/x communities to know we are all in this together, and together we can slow the devastating effects this health crisis is having particularly in their communities.

“It is important to understand this is not only a public awareness campaign. What we are launching today is a movement that will last well beyond this current situation by building stronger connections and engagements throughout the community and our Milwaukee neighborhoods,” said Elmer Moore, co-leader. “We want people who are most affected at this time, and who continue to be the most impacted because of the effects of longstanding structural racial disparities, to know You Matter. Your Family Matters. We ALL Matter.”

“Our diverse communities are often served best if we let them lead the way. It is powerful to have Hispanic and African Americans come together to address a common issue; the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on communities of color,” shared Nancy Hernandez, president of the Hispanic Collaborative. “And in our support of one another, create a campaign that celebrates our differences by resonating with the unique needs of each of our communities.”

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation has provided the catalytic support and the City of Milwaukee Health Department is the subject matter and community engagement partner to help drive the collective’s work forward. In addition, members of the collective represent leaders from area health systems, community businesses and entrepreneurs and local school systems.

These individuals and organizations are coming together to create more awareness and to instill hope in their communities by leading intentional, meaningful and sustainable change. Through their focus on “You Matter”, they are rising up and expressing that communities of color matter now, tomorrow, always.

“This pandemic is further revealing the institutional racism that has persisted in Milwaukee and the U.S. for hundreds of years and it is exacerbating the harm inflicted on generations of people and families,” said Laura Glawe, vice president, Communications with Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Glawe continued, “Ending the cycle of racism and inequity benefits all of us. We are proud to support the You Matter campaign and Stronger Together Collective, because this work not only helps bring attention to these longstanding systems and policy failures, it is building hope by encouraging and advocating for change in our communities of color.”

“The City of Milwaukee Health Department salutes the Stronger Together Collective and development of the You Matter campaign. This movement is the direct result of a need for culturally relevant outreach for communities of color in Milwaukee City and County. This is beyond necessary because of the racial and ethnic disparities of COVID-19 infection and fatalities that demonstrate historic disinvestment and various forms of racism. We understand that various forms of violence including domestic are on the rise since the pandemic, and we are committed to interventions that will provide safe and healthy environments for communities of color,” said Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, PhD, MPH, MCHES.

During today’s launch, the Stronger Together Collective unveils images and messaging highlighting “You Matter: The future is brighter with you.” The materials are being disseminated through social media, broadcast and other online outlets. Additional placements are also being launched on billboards, provided through community postings and other local media in the coming weeks and months. Well-known local artists and athletes are also coming to the table to join the efforts to stand by Milwaukee and let their communities know “They Matter”.

Everyone is encouraged to join the movement and engage in the opportunities being presented to help drive important change. Join us for the conversation on the Facebook page for You Matter MKE.