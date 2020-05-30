COVID-19 Testing Discontinued at Midtown Location

By Karen Stokes

Milwaukee’s Midtown Center COVID-19 testing site staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard was discontinued on Saturday, May 23.

Free COVID-19 testing began May 11, one on the North Side, Midtown Center, 5700 W. Capitol Dr. And one on the South Side of Milwaukee, UMOS, 2701 S. Chase Ave. Residents interested in testing did not have to make an appointment nor did they have to be displaying symptoms to be tested. The South Side location remains open.

“We are being responsive in the event that there are gaps right now. The way we are covering this gap is through our partnership working with Aurora. Aurora is part of the healthcare system, one of many here in Milwaukee and they are taking over this site. With their testing system it’s required that you have one of the symptoms that has been affiliated with coronavirus,” said Lilliann Paine, chief of ftaff for Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik.

“The Midtown site will be put on pause as we evaluate the need for testing and next steps,” said Mayor Tom Barrett at a press briefing.

The decision to keep the South Side testing site at UMOS open may be in response to the increase of the number of coronavirus cases on the Southside.

According to WISN-12, the number of patients in Milwaukee County’s Latino population now surpasses the numbers in the black, white and Asian communities.

Northside residents can still access testing at the following area hospital systems and community health centers:

Ascension St. Joseph Call:

833-981-0711

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Family Health Center Call:

833-981-0711

Ascension All Saints Family Health Center Call:

833-981-0711

Aurora Health Center Midtown Call:

877-819-5034

Froedtert North Hills Health Center Call:

414-805-2000

Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. Call:

414-372-8080

Outreach Community Health Centers Call:

414-727-6320

Progressive Community Health Centers Call:

414-882-2040

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, testing is available to anyone in the community experiencing at least one mild COVID-19 symptom such as: Fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher) cough or shortness of breath.

If someone develops these emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately.

• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion or inability to arouse

• Bluish lips or face

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has issued a new public health order – Moving Milwaukee Forward – to help prioritize the health and safety of residents in the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that ended the state-wide Safer-at-Home order.

Moving Milwaukee Forward is a plan for the safe reopening of businesses with restrictions. The order mirrors the public health order adopted by the 18 other municipalities in Milwaukee County. Read the full plan at city.milwaukee.gov.

Even as Milwaukee and cities around the country have announced reopening plans, the pandemic still exists. Residents need to continue to stay safe.

“We are still in this pandemic,” said Paine. “There currently is not a vaccine and it can spread. It can be from someone who is asymptomatic and still able to spread the virus, that’s why we ask people to practice social distancing, wear masks, practice basic hygiene by washing their hands and surfaces. The virus is still out there.”

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 test that show symptoms of the disease (fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell) should call 2-1-1 or their health care provider to schedule a test.