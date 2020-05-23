C.D. Smith Requesting BIDs for Three Projects in Wisconsin

ATTENTION MBE/DBE/DVB/SBE/WBE:
C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. Is requesting proposals for the following project(s)::
Menominee Indian Tribe Family Engagement Center June 4th at 2:00PM
DANE COUNTY JAIL CONSOLIDATION COURTHOUSE ELECTRICAL VAULT RELOCATION
June 16th at 1:00PM
FIELDHOUSE AND SOCCER SUPPORT FACILITY UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-LA CROSSE
June 30th at 1:00PM
Please send bids to: bids@cdsmith.com
C.D. Smith Construction, Inc.
P.O. Box 1006
Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1006
Ph: (920) 924-2900
