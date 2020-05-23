C.D. Smith Requesting BIDs for Three Projects in Wisconsin

ATTENTION MBE/DBE/DVB/SBE/WBE:

C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. Is requesting proposals for the following project(s)::

Menominee Indian Tribe Family Engagement Center June 4th at 2:00PM

DANE COUNTY JAIL CONSOLIDATION COURTHOUSE ELECTRICAL VAULT RELOCATION

June 16th at 1:00PM

FIELDHOUSE AND SOCCER SUPPORT FACILITY UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-LA CROSSE

June 30th at 1:00PM

Please send bids to: bids@cdsmith.com

C.D. Smith Construction, Inc.

P.O. Box 1006

Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1006

Ph: (920) 924-2900

