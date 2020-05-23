Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

C.D. Smith Requesting BIDs for Three Projects in Wisconsin

ATTENTION MBE/DBE/DVB/SBE/WBE:

C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. Is requesting proposals for the following project(s)::

Menominee Indian Tribe Family Engagement Center June 4th at 2:00PM

DANE COUNTY JAIL CONSOLIDATION COURTHOUSE ELECTRICAL VAULT RELOCATION
June 16th at 1:00PM

FIELDHOUSE AND SOCCER SUPPORT FACILITY UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-LA CROSSE
June 30th at 1:00PM

Please send bids to: bids@cdsmith.com

C.D. Smith Construction, Inc.
P.O. Box 1006
Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1006
Ph: (920) 924-2900

“An Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Lakeshia Myers
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr Ashanti Hamilton

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Hayley Crandall
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383