Got Caring Individuals in Your Neighborhood? Nominate them for the Caring Community COVID-19 mini-grant!

Are you or someone you know helping the Milwaukee community during COVID-19? Apply for Love Your Block MKE’s Caring Community Mini-Grant for the chance to receive up to $500 to continue your work! This includes sewing face masks, making CDC-approved hand sanitizers, or creating something that benefits the well-being of their neighbors’ physical, mental and/ or emotional health. Click here to learn more!

Mini-grants will be awarded as they are approved and accepted. The last day to submit an application (as funding allows) is May 29, 2020. Applying does not guarantee mini-grant funds. The full list of rules and conditions can be found here

All applicants (mini-grant recipients and non-recipients) with amazing stories on how they are helping the community will receive a mention on our Facebook and Instagram pages. They will also be featured on Love Your Block MKE’s website. 

If you are interested in applying and/ or have any questions, feel free to email us at:loveyourblock@milwaukee.gov or call 414-708-6270. 

