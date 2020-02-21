MATC Requesting BIDs for 8th & State Parking Structure Security Improvements and DMC Practical Nursing Lab

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-003

DUE: 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 12, 2020

8th & State Parking Structure Security Improvements—Phase I, Project 2020005.13

Single Prime Contract including: Electrical/Data, HVAC, General Construction Work

************************************************

BID REFERENCE NO. 2020-004

DUE: 2:30 PM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020

DMC Practical Nursing Lab, H326,

Project 2020002

Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing Work

************************************************

Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Facilities Planning & Construction, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act.