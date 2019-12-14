Gilbane Building Company Requesting BIDs for Site Concrete, Masonry Roofing, Waterproofing, Metal Panels and Landscaping for an Eight (8) Story Building, Sitework and Riverwalk

Attn: All Bidders : Invitation to Bid

R1VER (Formerly Milwaukee Office Development), Milwaukee, WI

Bid Release 4A

BP # DESCRIPTIONS

03B Site Concrete, 04A Masonry, 07A Roofing, 07B Metal Panels,

07D Waterproofing, 32A Landscaping

You are hereby invited to submit your firm’s Lump Sum Proposal for the above-referenced work in accordance with the appropriate bid package, drawings and specifications prepared by RINKA+ and all other applicable contract documents. All bidders are required to complete prequalification with Gilbane Building Company prior to submitting their proposal at www.ibidpro.com.

Bid release includes site concrete, masonry roofing, waterproofing, metal panels and landscaping for an eight (8) story building, sitework and Riverwalk.

Questions regarding the project should be directed in writing to John Gilroy jrgilroy@gilbaneco.com and need to be received no later than Wednesday, December 11, 2019. All questions received will be responded to in a Supplement which will be issued by Monday, December 16, 2019.

Bids/Proposal are due, via email, to jrgilroy@gilbaneco.com on Thursday, December 19, 2019, by 5:00 p.m.

A list of all the Conditions of Contract and list of all contract documents are included in the General Instructions to Bidders. The Project Manual provides the Sample Sub Contract & Owner Contract terms and conditions.

Project Documents can be accessed on Monday, December 9, 2019.

If you have any questions or desire additional information, please contact Cheryl Janicki, Purchasing Agent II, at (414) 287-2649.