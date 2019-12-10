Small Businesses Wanted! Amazon Small Business Academy takes on Milwaukee Dec. 13

By Dylan Deprey

Everybody’s got that million-dollar idea.

Whether it’s a faucet that changes color with the water temperature or plush post-surgery anatomically inspired dolls, the initial idea is the easiest part.

From creating and financial planning, to marketing and advertising, starting a new business from the ground up can be a daunting task. This can be especially true for those that want to tap into the online market.

Amazon has nearly 300 million customers worldwide, and over half of those sales are through small business selling partners. Sales are made at a click of button, and nearly 4,000 items are sold per minute from small and middle-sized businesses.

The partnership has created around 830,000 jobs, and Amazon wants to continue its win-win relationship with small businesses across the country.

Amazon is hosting its second Small Business Academy in Milwaukee at the Miller Room, 910 E. Michigan St., from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 13. The free event is a chance for small business owners to learn how to begin selling online and continue to grow.

“Small businesses are really important to us because they are a core part of our business and even outsell our bigger vendors,” said Joel Sider, Amazon Representative. “It’s about getting small business owners or people who are thinking about starting a small business the initial guidance, education and tools to start selling on Amazon.”

The event features special guest, Shari Lava, IDC Research Director, Small and Medium Business, Nick Denissen, Amazon Vice President of small business, and a panel of successful Wisconsin Amazon selling partners.

Sider said that Amazon had invested $15 billion toward small businesses. It has created 150 online tools for its partners to utilize towards their advantage. Whether it’s overseas business or using Amazon’s fulfillment centers and delivery systems.

“Advertising, marketing and promotion are all pretty sophisticated, Amazon helps a small company look and act big, and you don’t need to operate your own warehouse,” he said.

“You can start selling in France, and you don’t even need to speak French.”

Nearly 7,500 Wisconsin small and medium-sized businesses sold nearly 28 million items on Amazon, and it wants to continue the growth.

“Even people that don’t consider themselves an online business, it’s a pretty minimal risk to dip their toes in the water of building an online presence. They don’t have to spend a tremendous amount of money and can learn as they go.”

For those interested in the attending the event can register online at https://amazonacademymilwaukee.splashthat.com/