HYFIN and 37 Oaks Empower Black Entrepreneurs





Second Annual E-Commerce Summit is July 12 at ThriveOn King

MILWAUKEE – HYFIN’s second annual E-Commerce Summit is set for Saturday, July 12 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at ThriveOn King, 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. in Milwaukee. The Summit is being hosted in partnership with Black woman-owned commerce development and learning lab 37 Oaks. The all-day event provides valuable insights and resources to help Black small-business owners navigate the increasingly competitive digital marketplace and drive sales.

“The day-long event will include workshops on improving product descriptions, analyzing data, and converting website visitors into customers,” said Tarik Moody, HYFIN’s director of strategy and innovation. “Radio Milwaukee is committed to amplifying diverse voices and helping Black-owned businesses thrive and contribute to the economic growth of Southeast Wisconsin. As Milwaukee’s only Urban Alternative radio station, HYFIN connects the culture with the latest Black culture news, podcasts, and more.”

This year’s summit features:

• E-Commerce Fundamentals Training: Explore key principles in digital selling, conversion, and marketing from industry experts.

• Live Site Audits + Workshops: Evaluate your own e-commerce strategy with hands-on exercises including a conversion calculator, product description writing, and a digital readiness assessment.

• Expert Panel Discussion: Learn directly from seasoned coaches about trends, challenges, tools, and opportunities in online retail.

• One-on-One Coaching: All attendees gain access to a 30-minute personalized coaching session with an expert post-event.

• Growth Lab Access: A free one-month membership to 37 Oaks’ Growth Lab with on-demand courses, community support, and resources.

Capacity is limited to 75 participants. Early registration is strongly encouraged at https://hyfin.org/event/hyfin-ecommerce-summit/. Every registered attendee will receive a free laptop courtesy of the United Way Techquity program to support their digital journey.

The E-Commerce Summit is powered by Radio Milwaukee and supported by United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

About HYFIN

HYFIN is a dynamic Urban Alternative digital music and media platform powered by Radio Milwaukee. Rooted in culture, creativity, and community, HYFIN amplifies the voices and sounds of Black artists and creators locally and globally. Through a unique blend of music, storytelling, and engagement, HYFIN is redefining the media landscape by celebrating the full spectrum of Black experiences. HYFIN is available at HYFIN.org, on the HYFIN mobile app, and on 88.9FM HD2 in Milwaukee.

About Radio Milwaukee:

Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-88.9FM) has been a positive force for Milwaukee on air, online, and in the community since its 2007 launch. Through its creative programming and content, the station is committed to providing a platform for music discovery, local stories, and engaging content that reflects the community it serves. Radio Milwaukee seeks to inspire and connect its audience through the power of music and storytelling.

Its two primary stations feature a unique blend of musical styles and provide a critical platform for Milwaukee artists, with 88Nine focusing on indie alternative and HYFIN, an online streaming service spotlighting the urban-alternative sound. In addition to 88Nine and HYFIN, Radio Milwaukee also hosts 414Music.FM, an HD-3 all-local station, and Grace Weber’s Music Lab, a youth-focused arts and culture education program. Learn more about Radio Milwaukee and stream the station at RadioMilwaukee.org or the Radio Milwaukee mobile app.

About 37 Oaks:

37 Oaks is a Chicago-based commerce development and learning laboratory that helps product-based entrepreneurs build, launch, grow, and scale their businesses through retail, wholesale, e-commerce, and pop-up channels. Founded by growth strategist Terrand Smith, 37 Oaks bridges the gap between business education and real-world execution, empowering small businesses, particularly those from underrepresented communities, to navigate the complexities of modern commerce. With a mission rooted in equity and economic empowerment, 37 Oaks doesn’t just prepare small businesses for growth; they transform them.