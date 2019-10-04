The 3rd Annual Keeping It 100 Men’s Conference wants to Inspire Men to DOMINATE

By Nyesha Stone

Next weekend marks World Outreach Center Pastor Ervin “Skip” Henderson’s third annual Keeping It 100 Men’s Conference featuring one of the top motivational speakers in the world, Eric Thomas. The two-day conference is themed around men dominating in every aspect of their lives. Keeping It 100 will be held on Oct. 11-12 at the Harley Davidson Museum.

Henderson said he met Thomas walking down a street in Chicago which eventually lead to him asking Thomas if he’d be willing to come to Wisconsin to speak. According to Henderson, him and Thomas and been putting together this year’s conference since Sept. or Oct. 2018.

Hundreds of men are expected to attend the men’s conference where they will be able to participate in workshops and network. He said it’s about changing the mindset of the men who come.

“If I can change how you think, I can change how you act,” said Henderson. He added that he hopes to change the way men feel about themselves, Milwaukee, their neighbors and their community.

Despite your circumstances, Henderson said it’s up to each individual to create their own game, but don’t complain about the game was created.

“You have to be willing to create your own narrative,” he said. “Don’t let Milwaukee dictate who you are.”

“Know you values, know your worth [and] don’t comprise but start small.”

Above it all, it’s about connecting men with one another and having conversations. Henderson said a lot of the world’s problems can be fixed with communication, which is why he’s providing a space for effective communication that inspires.

Disagreements can be fixed with a conversation when the real dialogue.

This is a men’s conference but there will be a special master’s class with Thomas for that women can participate in.

Keeping It 100 is currently sold out. For more information, visit www.worldoutreachbtc.org