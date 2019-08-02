By Nyesha Stone

The National Audubon held the 2019 Audubon Convention: “Audubon for Everyone” was held in Milwaukee to bring together Audubon’s different chapters as well as national, state and center leaders from around the nation. The convention was held at Hilton Milwaukee City Center from July 26-29.

The convention offered in-depth workshops and discussions, field trips throughout the county for birders, and had speakers including president and CEO of Audubon, David Yarnold, rural development economist, Winona LaDuke, and professor of political science at Johns Hopkins University, Hahrie Han.

As an all-age convention, the Audubon welcomed birders, nature enthusiasts, scientists and anyone interested in learning more about the organization’s conservation initiatives and program.

Participants had the opportunity to learn about habitat restoration and conservation on field outings to nature based locations and attractions like the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, Madison Audubon Faville Grove Sanctuary, and Urban Ecology Center. Many events during the convention were sold out including the exploration of Horicon Marsh, which is the largest cattail marsh in the United States.

“People care deeply about birds,” Yarnold said in a Journal Sentinel interview. “And we want to help them learn about the dangers facing birds but also what they can do to help them.”

With Milwaukee County Park recently being announced as an IBA (Important Bird Area), the convention couldn’t come at a better time. All conventions are held within the Mississippi Flyway, a bird migration route that generally follows the Mississippi, Missouri, and Lower Ohio Rivers, but includes Milwaukee, and goes onto Canada.

Audubon is a nonprofit conversation organization that has been around since 1905 that strives and envisions a world where both people and nature thrive.

To learn more about the National Audubon Society, visit https://www.audubon.org/.