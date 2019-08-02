Carvd N Stone is Giving Away Over 400 Books for Free to Milwaukee Children, Aug. 23

Authors of Color Book Fair is bringing diverse literature straight to Milwaukee youth

By Carvd N Stone team

MILWAUKEE—Join Carvd N Stone Inc. as they give away over 400 free books written by people of color to Milwaukee children at their Authors of Color Book Fair on Aug. 23, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the COA Goldin Center, located at 2320 W. Burleigh St. During the COA’s Annual Beyond the Book Bag event, CNS will be hosting their book fair.

Earlier this spring, CNS put out a call for books written by people of color to be donated to Milwaukee Public Schools, but as the donations kept coming in, CNS decided to give the books directly to Milwaukee children who are 1-19 years of age.

All Milwaukee children are allowed one free book, but must be present at the fair to receive the book. Authors of Color Book Fair is like a mini library containing fiction, mystery, poetry, fantasy, comic books, autobiographies and more.

Some of the authors from the collection include: Jason Reynolds, Angie Thomas, Zora Neale Hurston, Thanhha Lai, Saadia Faruqi, Roshani Chokshi, Debbi M. Florence, Matt De La Peña, Lamar Giles and Marie Lu.

“I never thought I would be the one to give away so much free knowledge, especially written by people who look like me. I want young children of Milwaukee to see themselves in literature, and know that there’s space for them everywhere,” said Carvd N Stone President, Nyesha Stone. “Every child should have access to nice quality books that expand their minds. Whether that’s through comics or novels, our children deserve the best.”

COA will also be giving away one free book bag per child, along with food and providing music.

Registration for Authors of Color Book Fair does not guarantee a child access to COA’s items.

All parents are highly recommended to register their children at this link: https://www.carvdnstone.com/cns-events/authors-of-color-book-fair, yet registration is not necessary to receive a book.

For more information on Authors of Color Book Fair, contact Nyesha Stone at CNS@carvdnstone.com or visit https://www.carvdnstone.com. For more information on COA, visit https://www.coa-yfc.org/.

About Carvd N Stone Inc.

Carvd N Stone is a platform for untold talents to tell their stories. Whether it’s through words, visuals or one of our many community events, we’re giving a voice to individuals. Carvd N Stone not only stands as a source for news but a brand that makes an impact in the community. We are dedicated to telling the truth and being the ones to initiate action that creates change.

About COA Goldin Center

COA Youth & Family Centers helps Milwaukee children, teens and families reach their greatest potential through a continuum of educational, recreational and social work programs offered through its urban community centers and rural camp facility. As a multicultural agency, COA values diversity and promotes positive social interaction.