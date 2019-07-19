Women Empowering App Bumble Host Summer Series in Milwaukee

By Nyesha Stone

Bumble—a dating app where the woman must make contact first—is hosting a summer series and has stopped in Milwaukee, which is one of 19 cities on the list.

Bumble has conducted events in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., Minneapolis and Nashville, with more events coming up next month in a few different cities that haven’t been announced yet.

Chief of Staff Caroline Roche said Bumble’s aim was to bring the local Bumble community in Milwaukee together and help them make kind and empowering connections.

According to a press release, Bumble is the women-first social networking app that empowers safe connections across dating, friend-finding and business networking.

“Our team truly believes that one connection can change the course of your life and we hope that people use this as an opportunity to meet up with someone from Bumble Date, Bumble BFF or Bumble Bizz,” said Roche.

Each Bumble Summer Series event is localized so that it caters to the experience that the locals are looking for in their city, said Roche. While in Milwaukee, Bumble provided transportation to the Brewers game directly after the event for the guests who planned to go to the stadium.

“Whether you are a Bumble user or not, we thought this would be a fun way to entice the Milwaukee community to come out and have an amazing time during the event,” she said.

Bumble currently has over 65 million users in 150 countries and Roche said they will continue to find fun ways to pop up in cities like Milwaukee to help bring people together.

“For people who are not currently on our app, we invite them to enjoy delicious bites, refreshing drinks, good music and most of all, an opportunity to make meaningful connections with people in your own community,” said Roche.

To find out more about Bumble, visit https://bumble.com/.