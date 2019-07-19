MATC Requesting BIDs for Roof & Parapet Improvements and Roof Replacements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2019-018
DUE: Thursday, August 8, 2019
Downtown Milwaukee Campus Main Bldg. Roof & Parapet Improvements, Project 2019992
Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Brick & Stone, Carpentry, Iron, Roofing, Sheet Metal, Plumbing Work
************************************************
BID REFERENCE NO. 2019-019
DUE: Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Districtwide Roof Replacement (Mequon
Campus Roof Areas 15, 17, 19 and 20)
Project 2020016.01
Single Prime Contract including: General Construction, Roofing, Sheet Metal, Plumbing Work
************************************************
Although each opportunity listed above is a separate bid, the following information applies to both:
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.
MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of
the Americans With Disabilities Act.