Employ Milwaukee, Inc. requesting proposals for Consortium Grant Management Services

The Employ Milwaukee, Inc. requests proposals for Consortium Grant Management Services. This Request for Proposals (“RFP”) is being released to invite qualified individuals and professional firms to submit proposals to provide consortium grant management services for the period of September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2020. A copy of the Consortium Grants Management RFP will be available from July 16 – July 31, 2019 on the Employ Milwaukee website at https://www.employmilwaukee.org/Employ-Milwaukee/Partners/RFPs.htm and at Employ Milwaukee – 2342 N. 27th St., Milwaukee, WI 53210. Proposals must be submitted via email to Julie Cayo, Director of Research and Planning, Employ Milwaukee, Inc., julie.cayo@employmilwaukee.org no later than July 31, 2019 at 5:00 PM CST.