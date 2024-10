ATTENTION MBE/DBE/DVB/SBE/WBE:

C.D. Smith Construction, Inc. Is requesting proposals for the following projects:

Mayville WWTF

11/14/2024 at 2PM

Oakfield WWTF

11/21/2024 at 10AM

Submit bids to bids@cdsmith.com

“An Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer”