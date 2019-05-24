Wisconsin Health Care Providers Support Dental Therapy Bill

Coalition grows to over 50 Groups Who Want Dental Therapists to Practice in State

Madison, WI—Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, SSM Health, Anthem, Ascension, UW Health, the Wisconsin Hospital Association, and the Independent Physicians Network have joined dozens of other groups who want to see Wisconsin allow dental therapists practice to help alleviate the oral health crisis in Wisconsin.

Legislation by State Representative Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) and state Senator David Craig (R-Town of Vernon) would allow dental therapists, mid-level practitioners, similar to a physician’s assistant in medicine, to practice in Wisconsin under the supervision of a dentist.

Dental therapists would provide increased access to quality dental care for Wisconsinites across the state. They can also provide both preventative and restorative treatments in community settings like schools and nursing homes.

In Wisconsin a staggering 64 of 72 counties face dental shortages, affecting 1.2 million Wisconsinites.

While over 1 million residents depend on Medicaid for dental benefits, only 37% of Wisconsin dentists accept Medicaid, many citing low reimbursement rates as the chief concern. This plays a major role in why Wisconsin rates 45th of all states in the portion of Medicaid children who saw a dentist in 2017.

The lower salaries of dental therapists can help practices serve more Medicaid patients.

Currently ten states have approved dental therapy programs, including one of the longest running programs, in Minnesota, and one of the more recently passed, in Michigan.

Wisconsin Dental Therapy Coalition

Alliance of Health Insurers • Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin • Anthem • Ascension • Badger Institute • Black Leaders Organizing for Communities • Bread of Healing Clinic • Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin • Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin • City of Milwaukee • Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative • Community Advocates • Delta Dental of Wisconsin • Disability Rights Wisconsin • Disability Service Provider Network • Free and Community Clinic Collaborative • Heartland Institute • Independent Physicians Network • Kids Forward• Milwaukee Latino Health Coalition • National Alliance on Mental Illness Wisconsin • NextDoor • Oneida Nation of Wisconsin • Penfield Children’s Center • Progressive Community Health Centers • Sixteenth Street Community Health Center • Social Development Commission • Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, Inc • SSM Health • The Arc Wisconsin • The Peer Association INC • United Community Center • United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee • United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County • UW Health • Waukesha County Community Dental Clinic • Wisconsin Assisted Living Association • Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics • Wisconsin Association of Health Plans • Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments & Boards • Wisconsin Association of School Nurses • Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities • Wisconsin Community Action Program Association • Wisconsin Community Services, Inc. • Wisconsin Counties Association • Wisconsin Dental Hygienists’ Association • Wisconsin Hospital Association • Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce • Wisconsin Oral Health Coalition • Wisconsin Primary Health Care Association • Wisconsin Public Health Association • Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance