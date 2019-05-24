Rep. LaKeshia Myers Supports Governor Evers’ Plan for Special Education Funding

Applauds proposed investment in our students and local school districts

MADISON – In his biennial budget, Governor Evers included a request for a $606 million increase for special education in Wisconsin. Under the Governor’s budget, state support for special education costs would increase from 25% to 30% in the first year of the biennium and 60% in the second year. Representative LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) released the following statement to voice her support for the Governor’s plan:

“Every student, regardless of zip code or level of need, has the right to a high quality public education. The Governor’s education budget addresses the biggest concern I hear from teachers and administrators in my district – the need for more special education funding,” Rep. Myers stated. “Investing in education is paramount for our state. If we do not seriously invest in our future we will continue to suffer the consequences of our actions. As a former special educator, I know what implementing the Governor’s $606M increase in special education funding would do—it means resources for success for the students who need it most. And our districts sorely need this after being frozen for over a decade.”

According to the latest Marquette poll, 73% of Wisconsinites across party lines support an increase in special education funding, including 62% of Republicans.

“Despite creating a Blue Ribbon task force on education and campaigning on their support for public education, Republicans are now threatening to dismantle Governor Evers’ education proposal like they’ve done with the rest of the ‘People’s Budget’. It’s time to stop with the lip service and empty rhetoric; the people of Wisconsin demand action and the GOP needs to do the right thing. School districts in our state cannot wait any longer for the funding they need,” Rep. Myers concluded.