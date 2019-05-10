MATC Requesting BIDs for Oak Creek Campus HVAC Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITIES

Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:

BID REFERENCE NO. 2019-016

DUE: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Oak Creek Campus HVAC Improvements,

Project 2019974.01

Single Prime Contract including: HVAC, Steam Fitter, Electrical, General Construction Work

************************************************

1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).

2. A goal of 18% for the participation of

Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.

3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.

MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of

the Americans With Disabilities Act.