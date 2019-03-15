Milwaukee’s Nation of Islam Holds Press Conference to Address Accusations

By Nyesha Stone

The Nation of Islam held a press conference at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society to address being calling a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The Nation or NOI wanted the city and whoever watching to know that they have always been a positive impact in community, and will refuse to let anyone slander its name.

The Nation is an African-American political and religious movement that was founded in Detroit in 1930 by Wallace D. Fard Muhammad. And, on behalf of the Nation, community members, leaders and politicians came out in support of the Nation.

They thought it was important to speak out because SPLC said the Nation is “tainted by a long history of racist and antisemitic rhetoric. Even prior to Farrakhan, NOI’s characterization of whites as “devils” was unwavering…”

The article even went on to say that Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation, called Hitler a great man at one point.

Individuals such as Alderman Ashanti Hamilton came to speak on the positive things the Nation has done for the city.

“I represent the mass. It resides in my district,” he said to the news cameras about the Nation.

“I will be less than a representative if I didn’t come up and represent what my experience has been” with the mass, he continued.

He stated, that he’s in strong support of the work the Nation continues to do. They’re strong community partners, he added.

The Nation and those in support of the Nation suggested to the media, and those who doubt the work of the Nation to just talk to someone a part of the movement. Go into their neighborhoods, knock on their doors and start a conversation.

To read to the full article written by SPLC, visit https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/nation-islam.